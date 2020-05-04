Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: International Paper Co (IP), Enviva (EVA) and Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on International Paper Co (IP), Enviva (EVA) and Fortune Brands (FBHS).

International Paper Co (IP)

In a report issued on April 30, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on International Paper Co, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 59.9% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, Mercer International, and Clearwater Paper.

International Paper Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.38, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Enviva (EVA)

In a report issued on April 30, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Enviva, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Enviva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.33, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Fortune Brands on April 30 and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 37.3% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortune Brands with a $51.33 average price target, implying a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

