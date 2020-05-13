Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ingersoll Rand (IR) and Garrett Motion (GTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Ingersoll Rand (IR) and Garrett Motion (GTX).

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ingersoll Rand with a $31.83 average price target.

Garrett Motion (GTX)

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Garrett Motion yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.07, close to its 52-week low of $2.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 44.0% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Otis Worldwide.

Garrett Motion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $4.50, which is a -20.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

