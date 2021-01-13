Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF) and Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Implenia AG (IPLNF) and Kansas City Southern (KSU).

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Implenia AG received a Hold rating and a CHF24.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter on January 11. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #3151 out of 7210 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Implenia AG with a $27.49 average price target.

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $214.15, close to its 52-week high of $222.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 72.5% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Knight Transportation, and Old Dominion Freight.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kansas City Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $202.00, which is a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

