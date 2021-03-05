Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Implenia AG (OtherIPLNF) and Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Implenia AG (IPLNF) and Generac Holdings (GNRC).

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter maintained a Hold rating on Implenia AG on March 3 and set a price target of CHF24.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #3243 out of 7343 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $26.37.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Generac Holdings, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $305.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 67.0% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $356.42, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $428.00 price target.

