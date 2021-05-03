Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Schindler Holding AG (OtherSHLAF) and Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF) and Fortune Brands (FBHS).

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

In a report issued on April 30, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Illinois Tool Works, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $230.46, close to its 52-week high of $235.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 71.3% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Illinois Tool Works has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $223.38, implying a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $229.00 price target.

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

Barclays analyst Lars Brorson maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG on April 30 and set a price target of CHF225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $287.50.

Brorson has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Schindler Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Brorson is ranked #3728 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Schindler Holding AG is a Hold with an average price target of $286.09.

Fortune Brands (FBHS)

In a report issued on April 30, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Fortune Brands, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.98, close to its 52-week high of $107.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 69.8% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortune Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.43.

