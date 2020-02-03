Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Caterpillar (CAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Caterpillar (CAT).

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Sell rating on Illinois Tool Works today and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.83, close to its 52-week high of $182.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Gardner Denver Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Illinois Tool Works is a Hold with an average price target of $181.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Caterpillar (CAT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Hold rating on Caterpillar today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -5.9% and a 28.3% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caterpillar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $157.58, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.