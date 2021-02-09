Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: IDEX (IEX) and Lear (LEA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IDEX (IEX) and Lear (LEA) with bullish sentiments.

IDEX (IEX)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on IDEX on February 4 and set a price target of $223.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.43, close to its 52-week high of $211.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 57.5% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEX with a $224.50 average price target, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lear (LEA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Lear on February 4 and set a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.06, close to its 52-week high of $170.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.9% and a 56.0% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and Dana Holding.

Lear has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.62, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $210.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.