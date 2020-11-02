Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Honeywell International (HON), Aptiv (APTV) and CH Robinson (CHRW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Honeywell International (HON), Aptiv (APTV) and CH Robinson (CHRW).

Honeywell International (HON)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Honeywell International, with a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $172.50, close to its 52-week high of $184.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Lennox International, and Illinois Tool Works.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Honeywell International with a $184.22 average price target, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $169.00 price target.

Aptiv (APTV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.93, close to its 52-week high of $102.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #737 out of 6981 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $110.63, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

CH Robinson (CHRW)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson today and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 79.9% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, TFI International, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $91.50 average price target, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $95.00 price target.

