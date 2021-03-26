Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Honeywell International (HON) and Schneider National (SNDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Honeywell International (HON) and Schneider National (SNDR) with bullish sentiments.

Honeywell International (HON)

In a report released today, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International, with a price target of $224.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $213.88, close to its 52-week high of $219.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Lennox International.

Honeywell International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.00.

Schneider National (SNDR)

In a report released today, Todd Fowler from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Schneider National, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.3% success rate. Fowler covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Heartland Express, XPO Logistics, and FedEx.

Schneider National has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.57.

