Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) and BW Offshore (OtherBGSWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) and BW Offshore (BGSWF) with bullish sentiments.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

In a report issued on January 18, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners, with a price target of NOK22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.35, close to its 52-week high of $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 70.4% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Post, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hoegh LNG Partners with a $11.41 average price target, representing a -29.9% downside. In a report issued on January 13, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore on January 18 and set a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #689 out of 7233 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.59.

