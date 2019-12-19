Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Herman Miller (MLHR) and Lennox International (LII)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Herman Miller (MLHR) and Lennox International (LII) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Herman Miller (MLHR)

Sidoti analyst Gregory Burns maintained a Hold rating on Herman Miller today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.05.

Burns has an average return of 14.7% when recommending Herman Miller.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is ranked #2819 out of 5762 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Herman Miller is currently a Hold rating.

Lennox International (LII)

In a report released today, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Lennox International, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $241.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, Carlisle Companies, and Douglas Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lennox International with a $243.00 average price target, implying a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $276.00 price target.

