Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Halliburton (HAL), Enable Midstream (ENBL) and Deere (DE)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Halliburton (HAL), Enable Midstream (ENBL) and Deere (DE).

Halliburton (HAL)

In a report issued on August 20, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.8% and a 28.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Halliburton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.85, which is a -6.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Enable Midstream (ENBL)

In a report issued on August 20, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Enable Midstream, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Enable Midstream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

Deere (DE)

In a report issued on August 21, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Deere, with a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $199.50, close to its 52-week high of $202.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Manitowoc Company, Caterpillar, and Navistar.

Deere has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.38, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

