Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Green Thumb Industries (OtherGTBIF) and Tupperware (TUP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) and Tupperware (TUP).

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Green Thumb Industries, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.91, close to its 52-week high of $15.32.

Zuanic has an average return of 54.1% when recommending Green Thumb Industries.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1368 out of 6892 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Thumb Industries with a $22.08 average price target, representing a 50.8% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$27.00 price target.

Tupperware (TUP)

In a report released today, Wendy Nicholson from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Tupperware, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tupperware is a Hold with an average price target of $15.00.

