Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Green Plains Partners (GPP) and Union Pacific (UNP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Green Plains Partners (GPP) and Union Pacific (UNP) with bullish sentiments.

Green Plains Partners (GPP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Green Plains Partners on November 23 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 63.5% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Plains Partners with a $12.50 average price target.

Union Pacific (UNP)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific yesterday and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $208.70, close to its 52-week high of $210.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, TFI International, and GFL Environmental.

Union Pacific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.38.

