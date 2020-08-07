Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: GrafTech International (EAF) and Livent (LTHM)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GrafTech International (EAF) and Livent (LTHM).

GrafTech International (EAF)

In a report released yesterday, Curt Woodworth from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on GrafTech International, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.08, close to its 52-week low of $5.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Turquoise Hill Resources, and First Quantum Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GrafTech International with a $10.50 average price target.

Livent (LTHM)

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson maintained a Hold rating on Livent today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 61.1% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Livent with a $6.50 average price target.

