Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Graco (GGG), Magna International (MGA) and Installed Building Products (IBP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Graco (GGG), Magna International (MGA) and Installed Building Products (IBP) with bullish sentiments.

Graco (GGG)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Graco on November 5 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.65, close to its 52-week high of $69.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 57.3% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Graco with a $64.33 average price target.

Magna International (MGA)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on Magna International on November 6 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.31, close to its 52-week high of $61.19.

Arthur has an average return of 24.3% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #735 out of 7061 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Magna International with a $64.00 average price target, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Installed Building Products (IBP)

In a report issued on November 5, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Installed Building Products, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 51.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Installed Building Products with a $114.50 average price target, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

