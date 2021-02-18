Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Graco (GGG), Expeditors International (EXPD) and Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Graco (GGG), Expeditors International (EXPD) and Sunnova Energy International (NOVA).

Graco (GGG)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on Graco yesterday and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 72.3% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Altra Industrial Motion, and Franklin Electric Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Graco with a $78.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Expeditors International (EXPD)

In a report issued on February 16, Garrett Holland from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Expeditors International, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.04, close to its 52-week high of $98.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Holland is ranked #4563 out of 7322 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expeditors International is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $91.14, representing a -1.5% downside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.32.

Kallo has an average return of 154.6% when recommending Sunnova Energy International.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is ranked #519 out of 7322 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunnova Energy International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.60, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on February 9, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.