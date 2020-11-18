Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Graco (GGG) and Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Graco (GGG) and Rockwell Automation (ROK).

Graco (GGG)

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Graco. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.93, close to its 52-week high of $69.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 68.6% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.33.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

In a report released yesterday, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Rockwell Automation, with a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $241.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 63.8% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Johnson Controls, Dana Holding, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockwell Automation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $248.67, which is a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $274.00 price target.

