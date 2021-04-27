Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Gol Linhas (GOL) and Crestwood Equity (CEQP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Gol Linhas (GOL) and Crestwood Equity (CEQP).

Gol Linhas (GOL)

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Gol Linhas. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

Gol Linhas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.10.

Crestwood Equity (CEQP)

In a report released today, James Weston from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Crestwood Equity, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.06, close to its 52-week high of $30.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 64.5% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, EnLink Midstream, and Antero Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crestwood Equity with a $27.50 average price target.

