Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: GFL Environmental (GFL) and Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GFL Environmental (GFL) and Holly Energy Partners (HEP) with bullish sentiments.

GFL Environmental (GFL)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on GFL Environmental today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.08, close to its 52-week high of $32.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 76.3% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and Norfolk Southern.

GFL Environmental has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.57.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Holly Energy Partners yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Holly Energy Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50.

