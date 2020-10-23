Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and Landstar System (LSTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and Landstar System (LSTR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Hold rating on Genuine Parts Company yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 61.7% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

Genuine Parts Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.80, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Landstar System (LSTR)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.43, close to its 52-week high of $139.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 78.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, GFL Environmental, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $125.00 average price target, which is a -8.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

