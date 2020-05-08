Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Gentherm (THRM) and HC2 Holdings (HCHC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gentherm (THRM) and HC2 Holdings (HCHC) with bullish sentiments.

Gentherm (THRM)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gentherm, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gentherm is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.50, implying a 39.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

HC2 Holdings (HCHC)

In a report released today, Sarkis Sherbetchyan from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on HC2 Holdings, with a price target of $8.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is ranked #6113 out of 6531 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HC2 Holdings with a $8.30 average price target.

