Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Gates Industrial (GTES), Hubbell B (HUBB) and Aptiv (APTV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Gates Industrial (GTES), Hubbell B (HUBB) and Aptiv (APTV).

Gates Industrial (GTES)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Gates Industrial, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.9% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Raytheon Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gates Industrial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hubbell B (HUBB)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Hold rating to Hubbell B today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hubbell B with a $140.67 average price target, a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Johnson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 43.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and Garrett Motion.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.71, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $77.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.