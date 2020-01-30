Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Fortune Brands (FBHS) and Raytheon (RTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fortune Brands (FBHS) and Raytheon (RTN) with bullish sentiments.

Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim maintained a Buy rating on Fortune Brands today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.26, close to its 52-week high of $70.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Kim covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Toll Brothers, and PulteGroup.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortune Brands with a $70.13 average price target.

Raytheon (RTN)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Raytheon, with a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.32, close to its 52-week high of $233.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Raytheon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $251.00.

