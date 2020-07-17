Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Fortune Brands (FBHS) and O-I Glass (OI)

Analysts are pulling back from the Conglomerates sector as 2 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on Fortune Brands (FBHS) and O-I Glass (OI).

Fortune Brands (FBHS)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Fortune Brands, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.50, close to its 52-week high of $73.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Fortune Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.00.

O-I Glass (OI)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Leithead from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on O-I Glass, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Leithead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Orion Engineered, and Ardagh Group SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for O-I Glass with a $10.00 average price target, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, KeyBanc also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

