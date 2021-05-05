Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Flowserve (FLS) and Transocean (RIG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Flowserve (FLS) and Transocean (RIG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Flowserve (FLS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.12, close to its 52-week high of $42.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 60.6% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowserve is a Hold with an average price target of $43.00, which is a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Transocean (RIG)

In a report released today, Charles Minervino from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on Transocean, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Minervino has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 36.6% success rate. Minervino covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Baker Hughes Company, and Helmerich & Payne.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Transocean with a $3.19 average price target.

