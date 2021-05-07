Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Flowserve (FLS) and Gibson Energy (OtherGBNXF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Flowserve (FLS) and Gibson Energy (GBNXF).

Flowserve (FLS)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve on May 4 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Flowserve has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $44.20, representing a 5.2% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy on May 4 and set a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 75.5% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gibson Energy with a $19.34 average price target, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

