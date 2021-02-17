Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ferrovial (OtherFRRVY) and TechnipFMC (FTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ferrovial (FRRVY) and TechnipFMC (FTI) with bullish sentiments.

Ferrovial (FRRVY)

Kepler Capital analyst Prieto Luis maintained a Buy rating on Ferrovial on February 12 and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.61.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrovial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on February 15, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital upgraded TechnipFMC to Buy, with a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.09.

Roger has an average return of 0.9% when recommending TechnipFMC.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #708 out of 7311 analysts.

TechnipFMC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.91.

