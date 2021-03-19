Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: FedEx (FDX) and TPI Composites (TPIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FedEx (FDX) and TPI Composites (TPIC) with bullish sentiments.

FedEx (FDX)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on FedEx today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $263.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 80.0% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for FedEx with a $330.78 average price target, which is a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (TPIC)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on TPI Composites. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 59.9% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TPI Composites is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.11, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

