Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Fastenal Company (FAST) and John Bean Technologies (JBT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fastenal Company (FAST) and John Bean Technologies (JBT).

Fastenal Company (FAST)

In a report issued on April 26, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Fastenal Company, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.69, close to its 52-week high of $52.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 74.4% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fastenal Company with a $51.67 average price target.

John Bean Technologies (JBT)

In a report issued on April 26, Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on John Bean Technologies, with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.07, close to its 52-week high of $151.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and Illinois Tool Works.

John Bean Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.33.

