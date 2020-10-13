Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Fastenal Company (FAST) and Delta Airlines (DAL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Fastenal Company (FAST) and Delta Airlines (DAL).

Fastenal Company (FAST)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Fastenal Company. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 52.3% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and The Toro Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fastenal Company with a $47.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Delta Airlines (DAL)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Buy rating on Delta Airlines today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 54.8% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Delta Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.67, which is a 24.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DAL: