Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Exterran (EXTN) and Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exterran (EXTN) and Builders Firstsource (BLDR) with bullish sentiments.

Exterran (EXTN)

Northland Securities analyst Douglas Becker maintained a Buy rating on Exterran today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.42, close to its 52-week low of $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Becker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger, and Halliburton.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exterran with a $12.00 average price target.

Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.24, close to its 52-week high of $31.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.5% success rate. Rygiel covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Group Holdings, Alta Equipment Group, and BMC Stock Holdings.

Builders Firstsource has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.67, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

