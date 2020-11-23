Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Euroseas (ESEA) and Harsco (HSC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Euroseas (ESEA) and Harsco (HSC) with bullish sentiments.

Euroseas (ESEA)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas, with a price target of $6.35. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.7% and a 46.6% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euroseas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.55, representing a 71.5% upside. In a report issued on November 20, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.75 price target.

Harsco (HSC)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Harsco today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Harsco with a $21.50 average price target.

