Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Euroseas (ESEA) and Capstone Turbine (CPST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Euroseas (ESEA) and Capstone Turbine (CPST) with bullish sentiments.

Euroseas (ESEA)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Euroseas, with a price target of $15.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 57.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euroseas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.88.

Capstone Turbine (CPST)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Heim maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Turbine today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Heim is ranked #5009 out of 7448 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstone Turbine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, implying a 76.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Northcoast Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

