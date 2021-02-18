Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: EuroDry (EDRY) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EuroDry (EDRY) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG) with bullish sentiments.

EuroDry (EDRY)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on EuroDry yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BioHiTech Global, Capstone Turbine, and Badger Meter.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EuroDry with a $15.00 average price target, implying a 61.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Scorpio Tankers with a $17.33 average price target.

