Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Enviva (EVA), Schindler Holding AG (OtherSHLAF) and Greif (GEF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Enviva (EVA), Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF) and Greif (GEF).

Enviva (EVA)

In a report issued on June 1, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Enviva, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 61.9% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enviva with a $38.33 average price target.

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

In a report issued on June 2, Wasi Rizvi from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Schindler Holding AG, with a price target of CHF210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $238.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvi is ranked #1343 out of 6689 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Schindler Holding AG with a $202.88 average price target.

Greif (GEF)

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating on Greif, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 65.0% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greif is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $33.33.

