Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and WW Grainger (GWW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and WW Grainger (GWW) with bullish sentiments.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins assigned a Buy rating to Enterprise Products Partners today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 57.5% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enterprise Products Partners with a $25.00 average price target, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on WW Grainger. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $366.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Wesco International, and Fastenal Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WW Grainger with a $395.17 average price target, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $400.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.