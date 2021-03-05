Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and GMS (GMS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and GMS (GMS).

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated a Buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.92, close to its 52-week high of $25.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 61.6% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Crossamerica Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enterprise Products Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.20.

GMS (GMS)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on GMS. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.46, close to its 52-week high of $37.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 55.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GMS with a $35.00 average price target, a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

