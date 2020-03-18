Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC), Amphenol (APH) and Magna International (MGA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC), Amphenol (APH) and Magna International (MGA).

Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

In a report issued on March 15, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Enerpac Tool Group, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 49.7% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Enerpac Tool Group with a $26.00 average price target.

Amphenol (APH)

In a report issued on March 16, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Amphenol, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.33, close to its 52-week low of $64.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 46.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Amphenol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.43.

Magna International (MGA)

RBC Capital analyst Steve Arthur maintained a Buy rating on Magna International on March 16 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.75, close to its 52-week low of $30.80.

Arthur has an average return of 8.4% when recommending Magna International.

According to TipRanks.com, Arthur is ranked #709 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magna International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00, implying an 87.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

