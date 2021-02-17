Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Energy Transfer (ET), Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Energy Transfer (ET), Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) and Genuine Parts Company (GPC).

Energy Transfer (ET)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Energy Transfer today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.3% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Transfer is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.64, close to its 52-week high of $57.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 60.9% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Exxon Mobil.

Sunnova Energy International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.60, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Genuine Parts Company today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.94, close to its 52-week high of $108.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Wesco International, and Fastenal Company.

Genuine Parts Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $101.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.