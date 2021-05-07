Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Energy Recovery (ERII) and Shyft Group (SHYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Energy Recovery (ERII) and Shyft Group (SHYF) with bullish sentiments.

Energy Recovery (ERII)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Energy Recovery, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.37, close to its 52-week high of $22.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 57.5% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Energy Recovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Shyft Group (SHYF)

In a report released today, Michael Shlisky from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Shyft Group, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 49.6% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shyft Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.50.

