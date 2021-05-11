Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Enbridge (ENB), Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Tidewater (TDW)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Enbridge (ENB), Scorpio Tankers (STNG) and Tidewater (TDW).

Enbridge (ENB)

Evercore ISI analyst Todd Firestone maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.05, close to its 52-week high of $40.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Firestone is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 100.0% success rate. Firestone covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Plains All American, Energy Transfer, and TC Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.51, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, CIBC also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$52.00 price target.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.96, close to its 52-week high of $21.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Old Dominion Freight, and Schneider National.

Scorpio Tankers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Tidewater (TDW)

In a report released yesterday, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Tidewater, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.34.

According to TipRanks.com, West ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.4% and a 31.6% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Sunnova Energy International, and Nextier Oilfield Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tidewater with a $12.00 average price target.

