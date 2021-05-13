Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Enbridge (ENB), Energy Transfer (ET) and Cargojet (OtherCGJTF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Enbridge (ENB), Energy Transfer (ET) and Cargojet (CGJTF) with bullish sentiments.

Enbridge (ENB)

In a report released today, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.37, close to its 52-week high of $40.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Satish covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Ballard Power Systems.

Enbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.06, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, CIBC also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$52.00 price target.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis maintained a Buy rating on Energy Transfer today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.81, close to its 52-week high of $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Dounis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Energy Transfer has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Cargojet (CGJTF)

In a report released today, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cargojet, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 79.1% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Kansas City Southern, and TFI International.

Cargojet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $208.46, implying a 44.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$220.00 price target.

