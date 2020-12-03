Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Emerson Electric Company (EMR), XPO Logistics (XPO) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Emerson Electric Company (EMR), XPO Logistics (XPO) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) with bullish sentiments.

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company on November 3 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.90, close to its 52-week high of $80.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emerson Electric Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.91, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

XPO Logistics (XPO)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on XPO Logistics on November 9 and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 76.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

XPO Logistics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.91, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $103.00 price target.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott assigned a Buy rating to Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies on October 29 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 57.3% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Freightcar America, Trinity Industries, and Cummins.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $82.25, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.