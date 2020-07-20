Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Emerson Electric Company (EMR), Nutrien (NTR) and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emerson Electric Company (EMR), Nutrien (NTR) and BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH).

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

In a report issued on July 15, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Emerson Electric Company, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Honeywell International, and Mueller Water Products.

Emerson Electric Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.11, which is a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Nutrien (NTR)

RBC Capital analyst Andrew Wong maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien on July 15 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is ranked #6195 out of 6793 analysts.

Nutrien has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.17, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH)

In a report issued on July 15, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BMC Stock Holdings, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BMC Stock Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

