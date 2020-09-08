Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Emerson Electric Company (EMR) and Hub Group (HUBG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Emerson Electric Company (EMR) and Hub Group (HUBG) with bullish sentiments.

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company on August 27 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 63.4% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emerson Electric Company with a $70.00 average price target, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hub Group (HUBG)

In a report issued on August 27, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Hub Group, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 74.4% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Logistics Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Hub Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.17.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.