Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Emerson Electric Company (EMR) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emerson Electric Company (EMR) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC).

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on Emerson Electric Company on February 16 and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.38, close to its 52-week high of $87.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Honeywell International, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emerson Electric Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.31, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on EnLink Midstream yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Equitrans Midstream, and NGL Energy Partners.

EnLink Midstream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.40.

