Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Ecolab (ECL), 3M Company (MMM) and PPG Industries (PPG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ecolab (ECL), 3M Company (MMM) and PPG Industries (PPG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ecolab (ECL)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab, with a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $198.00, close to its 52-week high of $211.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 47.9% success rate. McNulty covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Hold with an average price target of $180.07, representing a -9.0% downside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

3M Company (MMM)

In a report released today, Nicole Deblase from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on 3M Company, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Deblase is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.3% success rate. Deblase covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

3M Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $165.20, representing a 4.2% upside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

PPG Industries (PPG)

In a report released today, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on PPG Industries, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PPG Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $100.92, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

