Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), EasyJet (OtherEJTTF) and Generac Holdings (GNRC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO), EasyJet (EJTTF) and Generac Holdings (GNRC) with bullish sentiments.

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke reiterated a Buy rating on Echo Global Logistics today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Cra International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echo Global Logistics with a $32.86 average price target.

EasyJet (EJTTF)

Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet on December 20 and set a price target of £10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.45.

Roeska has an average return of 18.8% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Roeska is ranked #5706 out of 7169 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $12.15 average price target, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £10.50 price target.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

In a report released today, Ross Gilardi from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Generac Holdings, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $230.29, close to its 52-week high of $234.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilardi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Gilardi covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Illinois Tool Works, and Timken Company.

Generac Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $253.00, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $251.00 price target.

