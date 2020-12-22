Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and EasyJet (OtherEJTTF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and EasyJet (EJTTF) with bullish sentiments.

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Echo Global Logistics, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Cra International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Echo Global Logistics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.86.

EasyJet (EJTTF)

In a report issued on December 20, Daniel Roeska from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet, with a price target of £10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.45.

Roeska has an average return of 18.8% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Roeska is ranked #5706 out of 7169 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.27, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £10.50 price target.

